The Paramount chief and people of the Sanguli Traditional Area in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern region have recognised the contributions of Adom News and its Northern Regional correspondent in promoting development in the area.

Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, who has been reporting on challenges in the district since 2017, has been instrumental in bringing about positive change in the region through his reporting.

Adom News, through its coverage, has shed light on issues such as healthcare and water challenges in the area, which have led to improvements.

In recognition of these efforts, the Paramount chief of the Sanguli Traditional Area presented citations to Adom News and Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre.

The citations acknowledged Adom News’ consistent reporting on the challenges in the community, which not only put the region on the map but also bring developmental projects to the area.

During the event, John Kunyan Wumborti, one of the palace elders, read the citations, highlighting the significant impact of Adom News reports has had on the Sanguli Traditional Area.

The Paramount chief, Ubor John Kabuja Kumayi, expressed gratitude to Adom News for its commitment to rural development and encouraged the news outlet to continue its efforts for the betterment of citizens in the area and the country as a whole.

Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, who received the citations on behalf of Adom News expressed his appreciation and pledged to continue working diligently to improve the lives of the people in the region.