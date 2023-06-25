The wedding celebration of New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) women’s organiser, Madame Kate Gyamfua’s daughter was a truly splendid affair.

The bride, radiating beauty with her enchanting smile, showcased three exquisite ensembles throughout the lavish ceremony.

For the traditional wedding, the stunning young bride donned a captivating yellow halterneck corseted bridal robe.

Her choice of attire perfectly complemented her fair complexion. Accentuating her look, she opted for a sophisticated centre-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup skillfully executed by Nana Asante Augustine of Barima Artistry, one of Ghana’s most talented male makeup artistes.

As the festivities continued, the daughter of the NPP’s women’s organizer graced the occasion in a breathtaking kente wrap.

This elegant garment, adorned with vibrant patterns and colours, added an extra touch of regality to her appearance.

Accompanied by a white lace cloth, the bride exuded grace and charm. Completing her ensemble, she adorned herself with exquisite gold jewelry and an elegant head accessory, paying homage to tradition and style.

