Residents of Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah region are demanding the withdrawal of police officers from the area.

The withdrawal of security personnel they believe will restore peace in Daboya as many have abandoned their farms and other businesses over fear of arrest.

This comes on the back of arrests and what they describe as continuous brutality in the community.

The aggrieved residents took to the principal streets of Daboya burning lorry tyres to express their displeasure over the development.

The demonstrators also presented a petition to the North Gonja District Police Command to be forwarded to the Regional Command.

The residents have also called on the government and Peace Council to intervene between police and civilians for peace.

Since the beginning of June 2023, over 118 men were arrested while three sustained gunshot wounds and have been admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital over a land dispute between Gonjas and Mamprusi at Lukula.

On June 17, four other men were also arrested in a swoop conducted in the area.

So far, two lives have been lost – one at Lukula and another at Daboya with women calling for peace in Daboya township for development.

