Four suspects were arrested at about 2 am on Friday, June 16, by National Security operatives at Daboya in the North Gonja District in the Savannah Region.

Two others, a sub-chief, and an assemblyman, are said to be on the police wanted list and are still on the run.

“Around 2 am when I was lying down, I had a call that they were arresting people, so all the Daboya people just trooped to the Chief’s palace, and I also went there and was there till daybreak.”

“But I don’t know whether they are those who last went and vandalized the police station, but I think they are the people,” an eyewitness indicated.

During the operation, an 84-year-old man, Mallam Yussif, died instantly in his house upon hearing from children that the police were around his house. This was shared by an eyewitness at Daboya.

“They even came to one man’s house, and his children were running, he asked what is happening? And the children said police were coming, his blood pressure increased, and he fell and later died,” he said.

The suspects are alleged to be wanted for their roles leading to the vandalism of the Savannah Regional Police Commander’s vehicle’s windscreen and that of a brand-new pick-up that had an accident and had been parked at the Daboya police station.

Police sources revealed that the names of all seven suspects were dropped during interrogation by some of those standing trial in Tamale.

Those arrested included Fuseini Kamila, Alidu Dabire, Sukuro Ewutogmah, and one Dramani, popularly known as Varenda.

JoyNews checked at the Daboya Health Center to confirm his demise and found out that he died before he was brought to the facility.

The arrested suspects have since been kept in police custody in Tamale, Northern Region.

It would be recalled that some youth in the heat of the Lukula crisis allegedly barricaded some portions of Daboya’s road in an attempt to free three suspects who had blood oozing from their bodies and were being transported through the Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Baba’s vehicle.

The vehicle’s windscreen was smashed, but they failed to get their colleagues out. They further moved to the Daboya police and also smashed the windscreen of a brand-new police patrol pick-up that had an accident and was parked at the police station.

Further checks at the Savannah Regional Police command of the Ghana Police Service at Damongo indicated that all four suspects would be arraigned before Court on Monday, June 17, 2023.

In a separate development, the Savannah Regional Security Council, headed by Saeed Muhazu Jibril, for the first time since the disturbances in North Gonja would be visiting the area to brief the Wasipe Traditional Council.

He later will also brief Yagbonwura on what has happened relative to Lukula, Daboya and actions taken to ensure lasting peace in the area.