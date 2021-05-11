A Nigerian ministerial delegation is set to arrive in Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.

The delegation, which has the task of dialoguing with Ghanaian authorities to find a lasting solution to the problem, would be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Speaking at a meeting held in Abuja on Monday, May 10, Mr Adebayo said the meeting with Ghanaian authorities will be held between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

The list also included the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri; and President of National Association of Nigerian Traders, Dr Ken Ukaoha.