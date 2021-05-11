Late Ebony Reigns’ father, Opoku Kwarteng, was full of praise for Adom TV‘s exemplary sports show host, Countryman Songo, when they met face-to-face.

Popularly known as Starboy Kwarteng, the father-of-three was beside himself with joy upon meeting the host of his favourite afternoon show, Fire for Fire.

Starboy Kwarteng delayed his engagements for some minutes to applaud Countryman Songo for his obvious dedication to his job and service to the sector.

He proved he was a true fan with his response of more fire, when Countryman shouted his popular catch phrase.

Their meeting would not have been complete without a photo session, which Mr Kwarteng remarked was long-awaited.

Also present to witness the fan-loving moment was Fire for Fire’s award-winning sit-in host, Kobby Stonne.

Photos below:

Starboy Kwarteng and Countryman Songo

Starboy Kwarteng, Kobby Stonne and Countryman Songo