Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says the creative sector is the only serious area with a thriving business in Ghana.

According to him, every other government agency or ministry is not living up to their task or duties to ensure productivity in improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bulldog said the creative space needs critical attention and investment since they are producing exports that are selling the country drastically.

“The entertainment sector is the only serious sector in Ghana, yet we are still importing tomatoes, chicken, and toothpicks. We don’t import music. We are producing more music and these other industries are not,” he said.

Bulldog’s statement follows Ghanaian highlife musician Dada Hafco’s view that the culture and creative industries hold greater fortunes for the country than sports.

Dada Hafco, worried about the nation’s lackadaisical attitude towards the arts, told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that if more resources were pumped into the arts, Ghana would make bigger gains.

Reacting to this, Bulldog supported his assertion adding that, the investment made into football has not yielded the desired results for the country.

He explained that the government, especially the Agricultural Ministry is still importing basic foods meanwhile Ghana has vast land to produce lots of these foodstuffs.

Bulldog further advised the government to channel funds to uplift the creative space since it has the potential to generate revenue against other sectors.

“Nurses finish their school and fly to London to work… they should take the creative industry seriously. I think only the armed forces are good like us because they have maintained peace. It’s a very serious discussion.

“The agricultural sector and others are all joking… none of them is working… if we are importing all these then what is the Agricultural sector doing for production?” He queried.

MORE: