Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, says President Nana Akufo-Addo should have made his stance clear on LGBTQ+ when the Vice President of the United States paid a visit to Ghana.

During her recent visit to Ghana, Kamala Harris spoke to Ghana’s President on human rights observations, including the promotion of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill that could imprison LGBTQ+ individuals and their advocates.

In favour of waiting to see what Parliament decides, President Akufo-Addo chose not to speak on what would happen if the bill is passed.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr Agyapong said Ghana’s President missed a great opportunity to let the world know he does not support LGBTQ+ movement.

“The President missed a big opportunity to make his position clear on LGBT when the US Veep came to Ghana. The Vice President came with her husband so I don’t think the President should have said what he said. The President should have made them know the Ghanaian value which detest same-sex marriage,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong said he does not support the LGBTQ movement but detests criminalising their act.

He believes more love should be shown to the community instead of stigmatizing them and making them feel less of a human.

“God created Adam and Eve, not Steve. That’s my position on LGBTQ+. Look at how beautiful Ghanaian women are and you said you want a fellow man, then you are sick and needs support.

“Social warfare should come to support them mentally, but to criminalize the act and arrest them, I don’t support,” said the NPP Presidential flagbearer hopeful.