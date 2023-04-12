Kofi Donkor, the manager of gospel musician Celestine Donkor has bemoaned how difficult it is for gospel musicians to get sponsorship and ambassadorial deals.

He said on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that most companies they approach to help support their music businesses decline their requests.

“I think Corporate Ghana does not really understand showbiz. That is my understanding. They don’t understand, so sometimes when you send a proposal to them, it just doesn’t make sense to them because they don’t just understand,” he said.

Asked if gospel musicians lose out on ambassadorial deals because most of the products do not fit the gospel agenda, he answered in the affirmative.

“You approach a financial institution with every document you need to prove, and they look and it and say they don’t have a model for our business,” he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

“Most of them will say that we are religious people so it is difficult to get them to reason along our lines. No matter the numbers you have, they see you as coming from that side; you know, this is religion and they don’t want to associate with you,” Kofi Donkor added.

Kofi also indicated that he once worked with one insurance company on Celestial Praiz from the 4th edition but for the past three editions they have pulled out on them. The new management would not want to be identified with a religious concert because the owners of the company belong to a different religion.

According to him, some gospel musicians are also not well-positioned with their brands to attract investors.

He advised it was time the gospel fraternity emphasised that gospel musicians have huge numbers and that they have what it takes to market products.

