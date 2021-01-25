Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Ghana with the death toll now 367, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Active cases have also jumped to 3,286 with 679 cases recorded.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 60,794 cases with 57,141 recoveries and discharges.

Meanwhile, more than 25 million cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across the United States of America (USA).

Experts say the true number is likely to be higher. More than 417,500 in the US have died from the virus.

The daily number of deaths has exceeded 4,000 in recent weeks – including on Wednesday when Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Cumulative cases per region:

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 34,740

Ashanti Region – 11,687

Western Region – 3,270

Eastern Region – 2,704

Central Region – 2,215

Volta Region – 848

Bono East Region – 796

Western North Region – 689

Bono Region – 645

Northern Region – 620

Ahafo Region – 537

Upper East Region – 502

Oti Region – 244

Upper West Region – 152

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 25