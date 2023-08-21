The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been installed the Ekuo na (Chief patroness) of the Holy Family Akan Kuo of the Accra Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

As the Ekuo na, her duty is to unite all Akan societies within the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Accra into one formidable Christian organisation.

The Holy Family Akan Kuo is a group which comprises Akan societies within the Catholic Church who help members to follow the mass and other liturgical celebrations in the Akan language in their respective parishes.

The installation, which also coincided with COP Addo-Danquah’s 54th birthday, took place at the St Peter’s Catholic Church in Accra yesterday.

The occasion brought together senior and retired police officers, including former Inspector-Generals of Police, Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong and James Oppong-Boanuh, as well as former Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Other dignitaries, who graced the ceremony, included a Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dina Asonaba Dapaah, as well as some traditional leaders.

There was also a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the birthday of COP Addo-Dankwa. She also received a gift, which included the Constitution and history of the Holy Family Akan Kuo, from the church.



Significance

The Accra Diocese Chaplain General of the Holy Family Akan Kuo, Very Rev. Father Benjamin Opoku Ohene, said COP Addo-Dankwa was very supportive and participated in every church activity, in spite of her busy schedules.

Additionally, he said she was very down-to-earth and very receptive to everybody.

“This is why upon looking through the church, there are others who deserve this position better than you but God says you are the one He prefers.

Very Rev. Ohene explained that the group was not formed to encourage ethnocentrism, but to promote culture and ensure that the liturgy of the church was done in a language everyone easily understood and added that the group sought to promote social cohesion, spiritual growth and be one another’s keeper.



Appreciation

COP Addo-Dankwa expressed appreciation for the honour done her by the church and also thanked God for His blessings.

Present was her family, including her husband and children.

“When I first saw the letter, I thought it was a mistake because I felt I was not qualified for such an honour, but against all odds, the church insisted that I was the right person for this job.

I thank the church and the national executives for recognising my effort,” she said.

COP Addo-Dankwa said although the task was huge, with the support of God and the church, she would succeed in her duties.