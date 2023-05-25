Congratulations have been pouring in for the family of the late TB Joshua as his daughter, Promise Joshua, bags a Master’s Degree in the United States.

Famous magazine publisher and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, shared the news online with photos from her graduation ceremony.

Sharing the news online, Dele Momodu noted that Promise Joshua bagged a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Columbia University, New York, United States.

It was also gathered that TB Joshua’s daughter finished with a 4.08 GPA, which she’s grateful for.

Dele Momodu wrote on Instagram, “JOY IN THE HOUSE OF PROPHET T. B. JOSHUA…

“Massive congratulations to MS PROMISE JOSHUA, the affable daughter of PROPHET TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA who graduated from Columbia University, in the City of New York, with a Master’s of Public Administration (MPA). She finished her final semester with a 4.08 GPA, which she’s really thankful for. Here are some of the grad pictures from the graduation day!”

Below is his post on Facebook: