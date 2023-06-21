The Tamale District Magistrate Court has remanded Coach Iddrisu Suheiru Napari into police custody.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, June 26, 2023.

The first court appearance, which took place today, June 21, was heard by the Presiding Judge, Justice Issifu Sulemana. Coach Iddrisu Suheiru Napari pleaded not guilty to assault.

Coach Napari, also known as Kubli, who attacked the female referee, Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara, during a football match in Tamale, turned himself into the Northern Regional Police Headquarters on June 19, 2023, after being on the run.

The incident occurred during a Women’s Division 1B League match between Tiyumbu Ladies FC and Soccer Missionaries Ladies at Game Centre 3 on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

After the incident, Mr Napari was relieved of his positions as Assistant Treasurer in the Executive Committee of the Northern Regional Women’s Football Clubs Association and as Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee in the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.

ALSO READ: