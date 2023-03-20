Photos of Maria-Claire Rupio, the widow of Christian Atsu, the late Chelsea and Newcastle star, signing a book of condolence in his memory, have popped up online.

Marie-Claire was spotted at Atsu’s family house with her mother and three children, Joseph Christian, Godwin and Abigail.

Mother and children took turns at the table to write their messages in honour of the late footballer.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

He was buried on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Dogorbome in Ada following a burial service at the Forecourt of the State House.