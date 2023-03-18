To pay their respects and say a final goodbye, Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of deceased Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam and children laid a wreath on Friday.

The family joined scores of mourners from far and near at the forecourt of the State House for the funeral rites and burial.

Christiana Atsupie Twassam, the twin sister of the footballer accompanied his two sons, Joseph Christian and Godwin to lay the wreath on behalf of their sister, Abigail and mum.

The wreath was part of eight others which included one from the extended family, state, Lighthouse Chapel International, Ada Traditional Council, Hatayspor FC and the Turkish Embassy in Ghana.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.