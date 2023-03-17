Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of deceased Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam, has arrived at the forecourt of the State House for the funeral rites and burial of her late husband.

According to reports, the spouse of the late football star arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on the night of Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the company of her parents and other family members, as well her three children with Atsu.

Wife of Christian Atsu arrives at State House for late husband's funeral.



A video of their arrival shows the family being rushed into a waiting car before departing the airport.

The State-Assisted funeral of Atsu is underway at the forecourt of the State House, Accra where thousands are expected to pay their last respects to the player.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.