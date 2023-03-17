The final funeral rites of Christian Atsu Twasam, former Ghanaian football international star, is underway at the forecourt of the State House – Accra.

His mortal remains arrived at the funeral grounds in the wee hours of Friday.

The body was brought in by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces for the State-Assisted Funeral of the late footballer.

The military, upon arrival, set up the casket draped in Ghana’s national flag before leaving it for attendees to pay their last respects to the footballer.