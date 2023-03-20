Funke Akindele loses election, deletes all politics related posts from Instagram account

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has deleted all posts relating to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after the party’s woeful performance at the just-ended governorship election in the state.

Politicians Abdul-Azeez Adediran and Funke Akindele were vying for Lagos governor and deputy governor respectively on the ticket of PDP.

The PDP and its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, finished a distant third in the elections after polling 62,449 votes.

Incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was declared the winner of the elections polled 762,134 votes, more than double the number of his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour who got 312,329.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Adenike Oladiji, who announced the result said Mr Sanwo-Olu scored 25 per cent of the total number of votes and also the highest number of votes in the race.

The officer also said the governor cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state, adding that he polled the highest number of votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Kosofe Surulere and Somolu.