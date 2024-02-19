Chiefs demand probe into alleged killing of herdsmen’s chief at Dolindawyiri

Three paramount chiefs in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region have called on the newly appointed Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, to investigate the death of the chief of herdsmen in the Chakalu Traditional Area.

The chiefs are also requesting for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo-Dampare to set up an independent investigative committee to look into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of Alaiye Bukari.

The three paramount chiefs are Naa Seidu Nawologime IV of Bulenge Traditional Area, Kuoro Haadi Simbie of Kundugu and Naa Yussif Wie of Manwe Traditional Area.

This follows reports that Mr Bukari was allegedly killed after he and his two children were arrested during a raid on his compound at Dolindawyiri by personnel from the Police Intelligence Department (PID) stationed at Wa-Dobile, a suburb of Wa on February 4, 2024.

At a press conference held at Donlidawyiri, the spokesperson for the paramount chief of the Bulenga Traditional Area, Kombonnaa Yahaya said the reason for the arrest is yet to be disclosed to his family.

The chiefs explained that when the Police Intelligence Department was contacted, they were told that the matter has been referred to the Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service.

”We followed up to see the Divisional Commander and to our utmost surprise, we were told that Alaiye Bukari had passed on and was at the mortuary”, they disclosed.

The three paramount chiefs alleged that available information indicate that there were blood stains in the room of the late Alaiye Bukari after he was picked up by the police, hence their suspicion of foul play.

”The question we are therefore demanding answer to is that, ‘what killed Alaiye Bukari?’ since he was not sick before the police bundled him and his two sons away like common criminals.

“Are the police not supposed to protect life and property again?

“We are therefore dumbfounded that Alaiye Bukari was picked up by the police and he died the following day.”