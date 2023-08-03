Chelsea have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spanish international is now expected undergo a medical imminently after a fee in the region of £25million ($31.7m) was agreed between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old will add competition for current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga after Edouard Mendy departed for Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli in June.

The move will also see him re-join goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts whom he worked with at Brighton.

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele in March, was not included in Brighton’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States with his future in doubt.

Brighton have already added to their goalkeeping department this summer with the signing of Dutchman Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht.

Sanchez featured 23 times in the Premier League last season before dropping out of the starting XI in March.

Robert De Zerbi said at the time that he felt Steele was better suited to his preferred style of playing out from the back.

He requested to be left out of several Brighton squads towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign after being replaced by Steele as first choice.

Chelsea have signed Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu and Angelo Gabriel this summer with Monaco defender Axel Disasi set to join them.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United is also being considered while talks continue with Brighton over fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo.

READ ALSO