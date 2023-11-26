Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was “angry and disappointed” by his side’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

The visitors were level at half-time but capitulated in the second half, conceding three goals and having captain Reece James sent off.

After encouraging performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, Pochettino felt Chelsea were “soft in every challenge” at St James’ Park.

“We didn’t show that we were playing for something important,” he said.

“Even if Newcastle weren’t great, it was an easy win for them to prepare for the Champions League. We had to show that it’s going to be difficult for them to play, to win the game and to beat us.

“But it was really easy in the way that we conceded and the way that we were so soft in every single challenge.

“That’s what makes me angry and disappointed. We talk about being a young team and we have to learn, but I think these type of games make me very, very, very, very, very angry because it’s about showing your personality and character.

“OK, we are young as a team, but we cannot lose this type of opportunity to show our best.”

More than a third of the way through the Premier League season, a fifth loss of the campaign leaves Chelsea in 10th and already facing a battle to qualify for the Champions League, with Tottenham 10 points ahead in fourth.

“It was our worst game of the season. It was tough to be in the stands,” added Pochettino, who watched the game from the directors’ box as he served a touchline ban.

“We cannot complain about the result, we did not read the game from the beginning.

“We cannot blame the players, it is the team together. We need to understand the level we need to compete, and learn about this situation.

“There are many details, many things that build confidence and strength. We already know what is going on, and we will try to change the dynamic.”