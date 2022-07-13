Charles Bissue, a general secretary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the contest a few days to the national annual delegates conference.

In a letter addressed to the national election committee on Wednesday (13 July), Mr Bissue said he took the decision after a broad consultation with various stakeholders.

“I tender herein, my withdrawal from the General Secretary contest of the New Patriotic Party. My decision is sequel to broad consultations with family, promoters and supporters, delegates and well-wishers of my campaign.

“I am convinced, and reiterate that the various contenders for the position are equally deserving of the position of a General Secretary. It is my prayer that delegates of this great Party make the right choice in electing amongst the remaining candidates, the best to lead the NPP into another political cycle; and that of course, is to break the eight-year jinx.

“I assure the Party of my support to whoever gets elected as the General Secretary, and to be of service to the Party, when called upon.”

Read letter below: