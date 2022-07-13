Legendary Dancehall artiste, Sonni Balli, has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony in London.

Born Sonny Akoanor Jnr, he was laid in state at the Stockwell Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 11.

He was buried at the Stretham Cemetery, also in London.

The black and white themed service was highly attended by family and sympathizers.

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Samini, who attended the burial service, stated in an interview on Hitz FM that “the funeral was packed. I have never seen anything like that in London before, considering it being a weekday”.

Artiste Flowkingstone was also present to pay his last respects.

A ‘jama’ session was held by industry players in recognition of the impact he made in the music sphere.

Sonni Balli passed on on June 9, after suffering a heart failure only three days after his 44th birthday.