Chargel, a pioneer in digital freight solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAFRICA.com), set to take place from May 29th to May 31st in Marrakech. Building on the success of its previous showcase, Chargel returns to GITEX AFRICA for the second year in a row, offering an exclusive opportunity to engage with industry leaders, investors, and potential clients.

Empowering African Logistics with Advanced Technology Solutions

At GITEX AFRICA, Chargel will unveil its state-of-the-art logistics platform, showcasing a mix of telematics, mobile technology, and cutting-edge AI solutions. This blend of innovative technologies has empowered Chargel to revolutionize the logistics landscape in Africa, driving efficiency, transparency, and reliability across the supply chain.

With a focus on leveraging technology to address the unique challenges of logistics operations in Africa, Chargel’s platform incorporates advanced telematics systems to track shipments in real-time, ensuring greater visibility and control over the entire transportation process. Coupled with mobile technology, Chargel offers a seamless and intuitive user experience, empowering clients to manage their logistics operations on the go.

Furthermore, Chargel’s AI-driven algorithms play a pivotal role in optimizing resource allocation, automating driver assignments, and predicting future demand patterns. By utilising the power of AI, Chargel has enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, and improved service quality for its clients.

Alioune Ndoye, CTO and Co-founder at Chargel, commented, “At Chargel, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive innovation and transformation in the logistics industry. Our platform represents a fusion of telematics, mobile technology, and AI, offering unparalleled efficiency and reliability to our clients across Africa.”

Shaping the Future of African Logistics

Chargel’s participation in GITEX AFRICA underscores its dedication to shaping the future of logistics in Africa through technology-driven solutions. The company aims to inspire industry stakeholders, develop collaboration, and accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies for sustainable growth.

