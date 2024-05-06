A Pennsylvania church service was horribly interrupted on Sunday when authorities say a man pulled a gun on a pastor and allegedly tried to shoot him during his sermon.

Allegheny County authorities later said they found a body in the defendant’s home.

“Emergency services found the body of an adult male inside the residence,” the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement. “Detectives begin investigation.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged attempted shooting occurred at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, shortly after 1 p.m. EST.

According to police, the suspected gunman, whom police identified as 26-year-old Bernard Junior Polite, entered the church and allegedly tried to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany while he was delivering a live-streamed sermon.

Police said the suspect’s gun misfired and a member of the congregation and the pastor managed to subdue and disarm him before anyone was hurt, police said.

“I’m grateful to God that I’m still here because he definitely pulled the trigger,” Germany told ABC News affiliate WTAE.

Describing the disturbing encounter, Germany told Polite that he smiled at him before the attempted attack.

“I started preaching and suddenly from the left side I saw him walk from the back to the front of the church, sit down in the front corner of the church and smiled at me,” Germany said.

“Suddenly I saw a gun pointed straight at me. “At that point, all I could do was run for cover,” he said.

The pastor then praised the congregation member who took action to subdue Polite, saying, “He could have lost his life in this fight, but he sacrificed himself for everyone and he is a hero.”

The suspect was held at the church until Pennsylvania State Police officers arrived and arrested him.

Police said charges had been filed. Information about the arraignment of Polite and his legal representative was not immediately available.