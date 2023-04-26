Girona striker Valentin Castellanos scored four times as they recorded a resounding victory over reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Castellanos, on loan from New York City, headed the opener and then ran onto a long ball before slotting past Real’s Andriy Lunin to make it 2-0.

Vincius Jr gave Real hope with a header from Marco Asensio’s cross.

But Castellanos, 24, tucked in a cross from Yan Couto and headed a fourth – before Lucas Vazquez’s consolation.

Real are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more. They play Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg in two weeks.

Castellanos is the first player in more than 75 years to score four goals in a La Liga game against Real Madrid. In December 1947, Esteban Echaverria netted five for Real Oviedo against Madrid.

Argentine Castellanos, 24, only touched the ball 15 times, with as many goals as passes attempted, before being replaced in the 71st minute. He has now scored 11 La Liga goals this season.

Real were without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois through gastroenteritis and striker Karim Benzema with a leg injury.

Who is Castellanos?

Taty Castellanos, to use his commonly used nickname, is on loan to Girona from New York City – both sister clubs of Manchester City.

The season-long loan does not have the option for Girona to make it permanent.

It was reported that nobody bid the £12m ($15m) NYC wanted last summer so they decided his value might go up after a season in one of Europe’s top leagues.

He won the 2021 MLS Golden Boot with 19 goals in 32 games and is the second youngest player to hit 50 MLS goals.

The uncapped Argentine had played his club football in Chile and Uruguay before joining NYC in 2018.