British Airways passengers disappointed after arriving at KIA without luggage

Scores of passengers who travelled with British Airways (BA) from London to Accra have expressed their disappointment in the airline after they got to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and realised that their luggage were left in Heathrow London.

The passengers, who were shocked at the turn of event, said they were left confused after they were informed that their luggage were dropped due to overload of the airplane.

“This is disgraceful and deceitful on the part of BA and the least they can do is to charter an aircraft to send the luggage immediately to be re-united with passengers,” a passenger lamented to Joy Business.

The BA Flight 081 was rescheduled to take off 2 hours earlier than the original time of 2pm.

Some of the passengers told Joy Business, they were handed forms upon arrival, indicating that British Airways knew of the situation before the plane departed Heathrow London.

“The flight landed and it was only as we prepared to exit the aircraft that we were told that some passengers’ luggage were not on the flight”.

“In fact when we got to the arrivals luggage hall, it transpired only about a dozen suitcases had been loaded, the carousel was empty,” the passenger added.

Some passengers regretted the situation, insisting that the airline should have informed them before jetting off.

“Had they informed passengers, I for one would have chosen to take another flight as I had essential and perishable items in my luggage including my medication. The pilot should have noticed that the aircraft weight was suspiciously light,” a passenger said.

Other passengers who narrated similar ordeal with British Airways in the past recounted that it took two weeks for their luggage and suitcases to be relocated to Accra.

Meanwhile, the airline has apologised to the passengers and has promised to get the situation rectified.

“Due to operational constraints at London Heathrow, several bags were not loaded onto your flight. This may mean your bag may not be there when you land at Accra Airport. We’re sorry for nay inconvenience this may cause. We are doing our best to get your bag to you as soon as possible”, a BA statement said.