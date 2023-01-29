It is a testament to the impressive work done by Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi since his appointment that you couldn’t say with a degree of certainty which side was the favourite heading into this match.

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season but have endured a difficult campaign and went into this game as the side lower in the Premier League table – they are ninth while Brighton are sixth.

The hosts impressively outplayed the Reds on 14 January and clearly fancied their chances of another victory against them as they showed belief and confidence in this game.

Great defending by Dunk prevented what looked to be a certain goal for Salah early on, while Evan Ferguson then had a shot cleared off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The hosts stepped it up after the break and got their reward for another hard-working display with Mitoma’s late winner, although the home fans’ celebrations were delayed as a possible offside was checked by the video assistant referee before the goal was given.

Mitoma is the latest star to rise at Brighton, who continue to impress despite losing Leandro Trossard to Arsenal earlier this month and with Moises Caicedo left out of this game following a bid from the Gunners.