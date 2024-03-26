Residents of Gheskia in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have expressed concern over the poor condition of a bridge that connects to their homes.

According to them, the bridge has become a death trap and urgently needs repair or replacement.

Photo by Caleb Osei Mensah

Speaking to JoyNews, these residents appealed to relevant authorities to take immediate action to fix the bridge or remove it altogether to prevent risking lives.

“We urge the government to prioritize fixing the bridge for us. It poses a significant risk, and falling off could result in loss of life,” one of the passers-by lamented.

Photo by Caleb Osei Mensah

Another resident disclosed that the bridge used to serve as the entrance to the former International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple until their relocation to Teshie.

With the premises now housing a university, residents use the bridge daily to transport their children to and from school, as well as to access the Agbogboloshie market.

Photo by Caleb Osei Mensah

“It’s unfortunate that we now have to take a longer route instead. The alternative route is not only inconvenient but also dangerous, especially for schoolchildren who use it every morning. Just today, a pregnant woman fell off the bridge, which is deeply troubling. If decision-makers had their children using this route, they would prioritize reconstructing it,” he told JoyNews.

The residents lamented that the bridge has been in a dilapidated state for almost three years, yet they continue to use it daily because it provides the shortest and most convenient access route.

Photo by Caleb Osei Mensah

“We’ve repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the assemblyman, but it hasn’t been addressed. However, now that you [JoyNews] are here, we trust that you can help convey this information to the government, which can ultimately ensure convenience for the residents,” another resident added.

