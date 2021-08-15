A bride had to stand by the side of the road and beg for a free ride to her own wedding after her bridal car broke down 25 minutes from the church.

Shenice Beirne, from Gloucester, England, said she was already running 20 minutes late on her journey to the church to marry her partner Sean Beirne, when their chauffeur-driven transport broke down.

Shenice said she “stood in her big white dress” at the side of the road trying to call taxis to no avail, with her sister Siobahn Ellis waving down cars, reports GlourcestershireLive.

She wrote on Facebook after the incident: “The most unimaginable thing happened to me on Saturday on my wedding day.

“My lovely wedding car broke down on the way to the church.

“Already running 20 minutes late and 25 minutes away from the church, the car decided to break down. After borrowing the chauffeur’s phone and ringing a couple of taxis who were extremely unhelpful what do I do?

“Yes I get out on a lane and hitch hike!!”

Shenice continued: “My sister and I stood in the road in my big white dress waving down cars. We had one guy who stopped in a van who was so lovely but didn’t have space to take us so we continued to wave down cars.

“After around 15 minutes… yes 15 whole mi

nutes of cars and cars passing someone who was obviously on the way to their wedding haha, someone finally stopped to see if we were okay and offered us a lift to the church.

“They were coming from near Dudley for a trip to look around the Gloucester Quays. They were my guardian angels.”

