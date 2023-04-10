A 12-year-old boy narrowly escaped lynching after he was caught red-handed stealing in a shop at Agona Swedru in the Central region.

The boy who broke into the shop through the ceiling stole several items before he was caught while attempting to flee with the goods.

Some people at the Bawjiase lorry station who held noise in the shop laid siege dragged him out.

According to reports, the young boy was subjected him to severe beatings. But for the timely intervention of the police, he would have been lynched.

The suspect who is a primary 4 pupil is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

