The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the police to as matter of urgency arrest Bryan Acheampong for his comments which the party say incites violence.

The Member of Parliament for Abefiti at a rally to climax a health walk organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8th, 2023, is on record to have assured his party supporters of the determination of the Akufo-Addo-led government to hold on to power “no matte what”.

He further asserted that ,the NPP will not hand over power to the opposition NDC come 2025.

However, in a statement issued by the General Secretary for NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, it said “the NDC will do whatever it takes to resist the misrule and machination of the oppressor and thus protect and preserve our democracy indicated that the NDC will resist any attempt aimed at subverting the will of the Ghanaians people”.

The party further called for the immediate arrest of Bryan Achemapong for the comment they say is treacherous and inciteful.

“We urge the Ghana Police Service to act with dispatch in this matter. We recall the alacrity with which it recently apprehended and charged the Suame Constituency Youth Organiser of the NDC for expressing views that were deemed to be inciteful,” Mr. Kwetey stated.

“No one is in any doubt that the statement of Bryan Acheampong is even more incendiary and subversive. We therefore expect the same level of speedy action from the Ghana Police Service in arresting Bryan Acheampong and bringing him to book.”

The NDC urged urge voices of conscience in the country to condemn the statement made by not just Bryan Acheampong but also President Akufo-Addo and other officials of the ruling NPP government.

ALSO READ:

This NPP government will never hand over power to NDC – Bryan Acheampong

Nyaho-Tamakloe calls out Bryan Acheampong for ‘irresponsible, violent, senseless’ statement

Majority of Ghanaians will vote for change – Sammy Gyamfi replies Bryan Acheampong

NPP supports Bryan Acheampong’s comment – Nana B