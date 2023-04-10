Elderly statesman and founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has condemned Agric Minister and MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong for his claims that the ruling party will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bryan Acheampong while addressing party supporters at Mpraeso in the Eastern region after a health walk at the weekend, vowed the party will make sure it remains in government at all cost.

His colleague MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has described the statements as mere ‘political talk’ to explain that the NPP was desirous of ‘Breaking the eight.

But Nyaho-Tamakloe, who also called the comments as ‘senseless’ ‘tantrums’, along with half-a-dozen other adjectives to convey his disapproval, issued a statement in reaction and says he cannot sit unconcerned in the face of such a destructive political statement which can lead this nation into destruction.

He also wants Bryan Acheampong to render an unqualified apology to the nation.

An edited version of Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe’s statement is published below.

BRYAN ACHEAMPONG; THE IRRESPONSIBLE CABINET MINISTER

The tantrums over the weekend in Kwahu by Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a supposed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a one-time National Security Operative who has recently been confirmed by parliament of Ghana as the Minister for Agriculture is unfortunate and in bad taste.

I am writing as an elderly citizen of Ghana and a founding member of the New Patriotic Party who cannot sit down unconcerned in the face of such destructive political statement by some recalcitrant elements in the political class. Without doubt, the statement by Bryan Acheampong can lead this nation into destruction beyond the extent the Akufo-Addo government has caused.

The statement made recently by Mr. Bryan Acheampong during the NPP Unity Walk at Kwahu on the 8th of April 2023 is not only irresponsible, but also violent and destructive; a statement that is senseless and uncalled for. For Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a cabinet minister of the Republic of Ghana, to have said that “the NPP government will not hand over power to the NDC” even if the opposition wins, and that “whichever way we will employ to ensure NPP stays in power beyond 2024, we will employ”, is not only directed at the NDC, but it is a dangerous threat to our democracy and the 1992 constitution.

I will like to assure Mr. Bryan Acheampong that some of us will not sit down unperturbed as he seeks to press the destructive button of the 4th Republic. And we are resolved in our determination.

Since the removal of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president in 1966, this nation has never known peace politically and economically. We have had series of coup d’état. The political class comes in for a period and the military takes over. A situation which has retarded our development rather than help it. This has gone on since 1966 until finally through the blood and sweat of gallant soldiers and civilians alike, we had a constitutional rule in 1992.

Mr. Bryan Acheampong with all the properties he has acquired from the Kwahu range to the Akuapem range are known… Bryan Acheampong’s indiscipline and violent tendency has reached legendary levels and it is about time the President and the NPP leadership called him to sanity. Failure to do that will further injure the party and lead it to a total collapse.

Some of us in the NPP will not sit down unconcerned for such irresponsible behaviours alien to the NPP and inimical to national development to continue. Development is what our country greatly requires now, and as a cabinet minister that is what Bryan Acheampong should address on political platforms such as it was offered him last Saturday.

In conclusion, I advise Mr. Bryan Acheampong to as a matter of urgency, withdraw and render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana for making such destructive, unlawful, unguided, unnecessary and unintelligent political statement. Our time is for sound argument on bread-and-butter issues, not hooliganism.

Thank you.