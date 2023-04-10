Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has blamed officials following his side’s MTN FA Cup elimination.

The Ogya lads were hosted by King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in a quarterfinal game on Sunday.

Aduana broke the deadlock through Stephen Anokye Badu before the end of the first half. In the 47th minute, Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for The Fire Boys in the 75th minute, but King Faisal succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute.

With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match was pushed into extra time. However, King Faisal progressed to the next round with a 3-1 win on penalty shootouts.

Following the defeat, Fabin blames poor officiating for their exit from the competition as they were denied clear penalties in regulation time.

“I don’t talk about referees. It was very bad but we’ll leave it like that. Before we ended the first half we had a clear penalty,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“In the second half, we had two here. All were ignored. But look at the one that was given to King Faisal here. I mean it’s just comedy. I’m telling you,” he added.

Aduana Stars will host Great Olympics in the matchday 26 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.