Premier League sides, Dreams FC and Nsoatreman FC have booked a place in the semifinals of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition.

On Friday, Dreams defeated Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu by a lone goal.

Emmanuel Adade scored the only goal of the game in extra time as the home side progressed to the next round of the competition.

On Saturday, Real Tamale United hosted Nsoatreman FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Philip Ofori scored the only goal as Nsoatreman shocked the home side to book a place in the semifinals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Dreams FC will host Nsoatreman FC in the semifinal clash.

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton watched both games on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, Skyy FC will host Ebusua Dwarfs at the St. Martin’s Park in Daboase with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The quarterfinal clash will be wrapped up with a game between King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The winner of the quarterfinal game on Sunday will meet the winner of the quarterfinal game on Monday in the semifinal.