Team Bepong was crowned winners at the just ended Asempa FM Kwahu Easter Games held at Obomeng on Saturday April 8, 2023.

The team received a cash prize of GH¢3,000, dozens of Ebony condoms, Soccabet jerseys, U Fresh energy drinks, La Vonce tomato paste, a trophy and Franko Trading souvenirs.

The home team, Obomeng came second and took home GH¢1,000, Ebony condoms, U Fresh drinks, Blue Jeans Vodka mix, 590 mobile souvenirs and Franko Trading souvenirs.

Team Nkwatia and Mpraeso place third and fourth respectively. The teams received Ebony condoms, U Fresh drinks, La Vonce tomato mix and Franko Trading Enterprise souvenirs.

MVP for the tournament was Bepong’s striker, Yakubu Rabiu whiles best scorer went to Mpraeso’s number 13 player, Ayew.

Joel Amakye was adjudged best goalkeeper of the tournament.

The best goalkeeper and top goalscorer received prizes for their sterling performance in the competition.

