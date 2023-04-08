Adom FM’s Obed Kwasi Marfo popularly known as Aiowa 05 was adjudged winner in a very tight cooking competition sponsored by La Vonce.

He beat three other contestants with his delicious assorted beef Jollof rice with salad to win the competition held at Adom Park in Obomeng.

The other contestants were popular sports presenters Eric Asiedu Boadi popularly known as ‘Kegyiwa Nankasa’, Professor Enoch Worlanyo Wallace and Kojo Mensah ‘Moshosho’.

The judges, Adom FM and Adom TV’s newscaster, Abena Pokuaa Ahwenee and Adom FM’s ‘Ofie Kwanso’ host, Jerry Justice tasted the meals of all he contestants and Aiowa 05 had the yummiest dish.

Prof. Wallace who cooked waakye and gravy stew and ‘Kegyiwa Nankasa’ who also cooked plain rice with vegetable stew placed second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, chef ‘Moshoho’ who made a lot of noise about his culinary skills came last with his spaghetti and chicken stew.

Also, an inter-town cooking competition was organised on the same day.

