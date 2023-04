Chief of Obomeng, Nana Effah Opinaman III officially opened the Asempa FM Kwahu Easter games.

He also inaugurated the Obomeng astroturf park which is venue for the games.

Nana Effah Opinaman III showed his football skills when he kicked the ball to signify the opening of the fun games.

Some dignitaries who graced the occasion included Krontihene, Chairman and Vice of Obomeng town, hosts of football legends and residents.

