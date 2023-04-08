This year’s paragliding business certainly soared above the others as patrons from different parts of the world patronised the flying event.

The paragliding zone atop the Kwahu Odweanoma mountains had people from India, Peru, Germany, USA and other parts of the world climbing the mountain to experience the paragliding event.

On Friday, due to bad weather only 37 people had the chance to get airborne but on Saturday, the number of people who had registered increased significantly.

Unlike the previous years, the numbers have increased since Ghana’s Tourism Authority activated an initiative to drive many from the diaspora to the venue.

Speaking at the event, Edward Stein, an ex-military US captain and a tandem pilot, lauded Ghana for having a global record of no injuries and death after organising the paragliding event for the past 10 years.

