Following their qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Queens arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, December 7 to a rousing welcome.

Fans met the team upon their arrival from South Africa, where they played the second leg of their final qualifier against Namibia.

Ghana sealed a return to the continental competition after a 3-2 aggregate win having won 3-1 and lost 1-0 in Pretoria against the Brave Warriors.

The second leg was also Nora Hauptle’s first defeat as head coach of the side since taking over in February 2023.

The team was met at the Airport by the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Supporters Union (GSU).

Here are images from the team’s arrival: