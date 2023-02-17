Benedicta Gafa went through a traumatic experience when she was physically assaulted and mistreated by her ex-boyfriend eight years ago.

Eight years after the incident, her ex-boyfriend has come forward to apologise, and Gafah has responded to his apology with a post on her Instagram.

Gafah’s ex-boyfriend, whose name on social media is ‘Lovely Chapa’, apologised for his actions and expressed his regret for the pain he caused her.

In his apology, he acknowledged the harm he caused Gafah and expressed his hope that she will forgive him.

While the apology is a step in the right direction, it cannot erase the pain and trauma that Gafah experienced.

In response to the apology, Gafah posted a message on Instagram in which she acknowledged her ex-boyfriend’s apology but made it clear that she had already forgiven him.

In response to the message from her ex-boyfriend, she stated that he should do the needful by coming to Ghana and legally solving the issue which is already in court. She also added that whatever a man sows, he shall reap.

And so, though peace is beautiful, people face the consequences of their actions.

Her ex-boyfriend also stated in his apology that he would not like anyone to use his past statements against her anymore. He is as heartbroken as she is and does not intend to harm her.

See Benedicta Gafa’s Instagram post below: