Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said being an MP is the most challenging role in politics, citing the significant and unusual responsibilities that come with the position.

The former Minister for Works and Housing shared his concerns about the relentless individual demands placed on MPs by their constituents, often at the expense of collective development.

Speaking on Citi TV, the Abuakwa South legislator lamented the constant requests from constituents across the country.

“I believe 16 years is a good enough time to hang up your gloves. I am not a young man. There is no more serious undertaking in politics than to become a Member of Parliament. I believe becoming a Member of Parliament is the most difficult vocation anybody can pursue; as if you were called to solve mass poverty, incessant individual demands on the MP by the constituency” he bemoaned.

As an example, Mr. Atta Akyea revealed the challenging situations MPs face, such as being asked to purchase a coffin for a deceased they don’t even know to buttress his point.

