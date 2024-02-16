Lady Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Prempeh, who heads Authority Bible Church has urged women to agree to marry a man when they have seen his manhood.

“I want to caution women against assuming that a man’s physical build correlates with the quality of his p3nis. Size doesn’t always indicate satisfaction. Before marrying a man, you must see his p3nis, feel it and ascertain its functionality” she charged.

Rev. Prempeh clarified that, this doesn’t imply premarital sex but rather informed decision-making to prevent future marital discord.

“I never advocate for premarital sex… It’s about making an informed choice to prevent divorce” she explained.

Watch video below:

“I am of the women of God who think that before you marry a man you must see his pen!s, you must feel it and hold it and make sure it’s working”



Do you agree with her or not? pic.twitter.com/zGC4pxaBAX — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 🎯 (@Oscarnuwati) February 15, 2024

