Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said he was shocked to hear the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had promised to build a mortuary in Zongo communities.

He explained that, the number one priority of people living in Muslim communities is education thus wondered who gave John Mahama that idea.

“Mortuaries are not the most important priority in Zongos; they need knowledge and education” he stated while reacting to it on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr. Mahama was lampooned for promising to construct not less than 300 morgues in Zongo communities if he comes to power again.

ALSO READ:

The initiative, he explained that, is to help contain the stress in handling the dead in Zongo Communities.

But the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) described his promise as harem since Muslims don’t keep their dead in the morgue.

The NDC later came to refuse the report insisting that, Mr. Mahama only promised to facilitate the establishment of mortuaries in accordance with Islamic custom and practices.

Reacting to this, Dr. Bawumia said it is obvious the NDC was just making the promise just for political points.

A mortuary in Zongos, in his opinion is just an election winning gimmick which will never materialise.

So far, the Vice President said the NPP has proven to have the development of Muslim communities at heart.

Through the Zongo Ministry, Dr. Bawumia said they intent to build 16 model Senior High Schools in Zongo in all 16 regions of Ghana.

“They want to build mortuaries but we want to build schools in Zongos; that is the difference between NDC and NPP” he added.