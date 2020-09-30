Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed he was a very good footballer.

According to him, during his days at Tamale Senior High (SHS), he played for the schools reserve football team but was not selected to the main team due to his height.

“I wanted to be a footballer but my mates were given me tough tackles on the pitch.I was also short so it was a disadvantage to me” he said when popular sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as ‘Countryman Songo’ asked him about his interest in sports.

Though he had to quit football, the Vice President said he found love in playing table tennis.

“I resort to tennis and I was comfortable with that” he added during an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Play attached audio above for more