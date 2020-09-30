Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama for describing the ‘One Village-One Dam’ policy as a scam.

According to him, Mr. Mahama’s claims that the dams built are of low quality are false.

Rather, Dr. Bawumia said they have built 10 new dams at Bole, the hometown of John Mahama.

“If John Mahama is not seeing the dams up North, then he is not touring there well. We have 10 in his hometown in Bole his own backyard. Chiefs and opinion leaders up North really appreciate the construction of dams so far. We are being lauded everywhere”. he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

On the NPP’s promises, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP has fulfilled 80 percent of its campaign promises.

“We have fulfilled about 80% of our campaign promises so far. Everything is on the delivery tracker. We know the value of the 1V1D policy that is why the promise was made. It has been beneficial to the people so far” he said.

The key part of the NPP government’s vision for Ghana, Dr. Bawumia added is to consolidate the gains they have made so far.