The Swedru District Court has dismissed plot by the National Democratic Congress to cause automatic disqualification of the NPP Member of Parliament for Agona West, in the Central region in the December polls.

The NDC had prayed the court to instruct the Electoral Commission to delete the name of Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison from the voters’ register.

But the court was convinced that the claims presented by the NDC branch chairman at Wawaase Eric Yankey that Mrs. Morrison does not reside in the constituency were trump up.

Hon. Cynthia Morrison who is also the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection registered at Ntiamoah Hotel Polling Station in Wawase Electoral Area.

After she was issued with a valid voter ID card and left the registration centre, the NDC agent raised a challenge in her absence. The NDC was late in challenging because the minister outwitted them as they had gathered at Ankyease registration centre where the minister vote as they planned to execute the challenge agenda there.

Having failed in that attempt, Eric Yankey was therefore made to file a suit against the MP when the NDC realized during the exhibition exercise that the EC has included Mrs. Morrison’s name in the register.

His main case was that the house number the MP used as proof of being a resident does not belong to her.

The Minister was therefore summoned to appear before the Agona Swedru District Court on Monday, which she honoured. The case was adjourned to the following day.

But her legal team including the MP for Gomoa West Alex Abban and Joseph Takye proved to the court that Mrs. Morrison is a resident of Agona West with supporting documents indicating that the said house is hers.

Having listened to both parties, the court ruled in favor of Cynthia Morrison on Tuesday.

Interestingly, some jubilant NPP supporters who were in court suspected that the court case was influenced by some elements within the NPP working against the re-election bid of the MP.