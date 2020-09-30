The premises of Multimedia Group Limited was today stormed by supporters of the NPP, ahead of an interview by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Slated for 3 pm on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, party supporters trooped the premises of the media house 30 minutes before the Vice President arrived.

Hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB, Dr. Bawumia is expected to address issues of national interest.

He is also expected to touch on various policies already implemented by the governing NPP and their benefits to the ordinary Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia will also use the platform to outline some new promises made in the party’s 2020 manifestos.