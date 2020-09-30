Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has recounted the circumstance that informed the Akufo-Addo led government’s one village one dam initiative (1V1D).

Dr Bawumia believes the Akufo-Addo- led government has been responsible with the initiative because Rome was not built in a day, stating they are on course.

Despite the fierce opposition the project has been met with, Dr Bawumia is of the view that it is one of their greatest initiatives so far that has brought smiles on the faces of beneficiaries.

Describing it as a strategic project for the people in the Northern part of Ghana, he said he envisioned the project after he came across women digging drains with their bare hands in the search for water in the Upper West region.

ALSO READ:

He made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme when asked on the administration’s satisfaction with the project.

“We are satisfied with the work done so far because of the irrigation challenge it has addressed in the region. Just like Rome was not built in a day, we believe this is also a gradual process and we are being responsible,” he told host, Osei Bonsu.

However, Dr. Bawumia opined that, the project has been criticised because the critics do not understand the strategic concept behind it.