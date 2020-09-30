It was a sight to behold when Vice President, Dr Bawumia arrived at the premises of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Party supporters and residents living close to the media house massed up at the premises to give him a rousing welcome as he took his turn on Ekosii Sen, a late afternoon political talk show on Asempa FM.

The interview slated for 3:pm saw sympathizers and well-wishers arrive around 2:pm to show their unflinching support.

The tight security presence did not deter the NPP footsoldiers from chanting songs and displaying dance moves to welcome him.

As part of his tour in the Greater Accra region, Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen hosted him on Wednesday ahead of the December 7 polls.

The interview with Dr Bawumia is expected to cover all areas of national interest highlighting various interventions and policies already rolled out by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).